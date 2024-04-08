Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,718 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,112 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

