UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $455.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.11 and a 200-day moving average of $518.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

