Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 4,158 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. 4,071,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,239. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

