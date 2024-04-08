Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,962,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,840,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

