CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $63,265,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $254.26. 555,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

