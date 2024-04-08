Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.