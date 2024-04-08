AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $353.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.64.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.84. The stock had a trading volume of 770,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,150. AON has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in AON by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AON by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

