Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $92.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.55. 1,371,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,528. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

