Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 9,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $147,633,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.24. The company had a trading volume of 861,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,853. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.