Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $56.89 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.89 or 0.00079301 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $26.79 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 26,798,662 coins and its circulating supply is 26,793,510 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
