Eastern Bank Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

