Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $340,500,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $4.61 on Monday, reaching $325.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,981. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.