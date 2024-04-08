iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.79

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 402001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

