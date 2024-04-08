Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.48

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4027447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TGB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $711.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

