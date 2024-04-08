iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.07

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.07 and last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 834073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.04.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.