iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.92

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 268079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
