iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.92

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 268079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

