iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.22

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 63587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $878.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.