WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.40

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 74969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.