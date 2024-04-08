Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 23500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0058382 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. Insiders own 109.04% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

