iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.70

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 1618791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

