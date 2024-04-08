Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

