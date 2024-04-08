Madrona Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.18. 1,314,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.