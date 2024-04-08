Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,552. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.