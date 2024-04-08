Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 409,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,754. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.