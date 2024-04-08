Madrona Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,753,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,650,293. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

