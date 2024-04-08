Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. 17,967,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,335,961. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

