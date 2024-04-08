Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

