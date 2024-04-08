Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.21. 394,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $102.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

