Eastern Bank Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,193,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,240. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

