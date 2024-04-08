Eastern Bank Acquires 101 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

