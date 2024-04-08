Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

HIG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.66. 801,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,950. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

