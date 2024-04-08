Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:J traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.02. 396,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

