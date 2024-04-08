Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

TFC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. 4,941,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

