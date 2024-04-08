Eastern Bank Sells 640 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 51,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 29,543 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.09. 977,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.