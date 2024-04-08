Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

