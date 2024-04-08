Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.51. 144,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,041,000 after purchasing an additional 729,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 525,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

