Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 121,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.52. 159,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

