KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 6,482,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,256,978. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

