East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $88.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

