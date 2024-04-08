Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $60.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495,518. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.