Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. 2,868,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,206. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

