Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 186,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,851 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,714,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

