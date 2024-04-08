Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

