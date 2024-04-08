Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 27,678 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 385.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 892,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,763. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

