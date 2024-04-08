Benin Management CORP Has $998,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 94,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,774. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

