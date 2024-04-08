Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 861,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,104,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-E Online
Global-E Online Trading Up 6.5 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global-E Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.