Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,866,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 386,112 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.