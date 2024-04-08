Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.06

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.06 and last traded at $314.71, with a volume of 59318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.