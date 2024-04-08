Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.06

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.06 and last traded at $314.71, with a volume of 59318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar
Morningstar Stock Up 1.9 %
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.