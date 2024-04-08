Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 45.04 and last traded at 45.76. 1,955,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,075,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

