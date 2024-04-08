Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Trading Down 4%

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.30 and last traded at $193.19. 165,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 135,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17,142.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

